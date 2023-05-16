Declan Watt, of Neyland Terrace, took the stand at Swansea Crown Court facing a charge of rape relating to a report on October 2 last year.

Watt told the court that the group of four were drinking and then went to the pub near the property, but then left and continued to drink at the holiday lodge – where he and the complainant also took cocaine.

He said that one of the group had gone to bed early, and after the other person had fallen asleep on the sofa, he and the complainant went upstairs together.

Watt said they undressed themselves and both got into the double bed in the room, before kissing and engaging in consensual intercourse.

“At any time did [the complainant] tell you to stop?,” asked defence barrister Ian Wright.

“Did she give you any indication that she stopped consenting?”.

“No,” Watt replied to both questions.

Watt said he stopped as he had an ingrown hair on his perineum and an abscess that was causing him too much pain to continue.

Watt claimed that the complainant made a comment that he wouldn’t have stopped with another woman, and he said he made a “similarly petty” comment back about a man the complainant had had a relationship with.

He said he went to leave the property, as the complainant was annoyed and was “bickering”.

“It’s easier for me to just leave and let it calm down,” he said.

“She tried to stop me getting out the door.”

He denied having pushed her away from the door so he could leave.

“She said ‘I’ll ring the police if you don’t come back in accusing you of rape’,” Watt said.

He claimed the complainant said this “two or three times” and there was arguing on the doorstep, before he left and began walking to his mother’s house in Neyland. He was arrested while walking.

When cross-examined by prosecutor Helen Randall, Watt said the complainant had become upset that evening following a conversation between the pair of them, and about the way he was behaving around one of the others.

Ms Randall put it to Watt that the complainant had in fact gone up to bed first and was sleeping in a single bed in the room – as she had said in her police interview. Watt denied this.

“You wanted to have sex [with her] that night, didn’t you?,” Ms Randall asked.

“Yes,” Watt replied.

Ms Randall put it to Watt that he asked the complaint to join him in the double bed for a cuddle, that she had become upset again, and he had kissed her “quite forcibly”. Watt denied this.

“It was obvious that night [the complainant] did not want to have sex with you,” said Ms Randall. “You had to hold her down to do it didn’t you?”

Watt denied this.

Watt, 30, was asked about the allegations of rape which the complainant had made against him in June 2018. A month later, she provided a statement to the police that each allegation was false.

“I was contacted that they had been dropped, but that’s the first time I’d heard that statement yesterday,” said Watt.

Before Watt took the stand, Ms Randall read out evidence from PC Jerome Carlson, who responded to the complainant’s initial report.

The officers were called to the property at around 4am on October 2.

“She described to me she did not consent to the sexual activity with Declan Watt,” PC Carlson said.

He added the complainant told him that Watt had “pulled down her trousers and underwear” before raping her.

DC Joe Hartnell told the court that officers had asked to examine the complainant’s phone.

“We thought there may be evidence on it,” he said. “She would not give us her phone. She told us she could not go without it.”

DC Hartnell said it was explained to the complainant that it would just be for a “short period of time”, but she said “she needed it”.

The trial continues.