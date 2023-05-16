And once again this year the countdown has begun to this Unearthed Festival which opens on June 16 on the Pembrokeshire peninsula in St Davids.

This year’s line-up promises to be one of the most diverse to date, featuring more performers, creators, musicians, comedians, actors, artists and entertainers than ever before.

It will feature music from across the globe including celebrated female Jamaican Reggae artist Dawn Penn, alongside a whole host of homegrown talent such as the BBC’s very own Aleighcia Scott and hyper local acts Rona Mac, Skybarkers and more.

In addition to the music, the festival also features talks on topics ranging from lucid dreaming and sustainable construction, to science and spirituality.

There will also be ceremony, various forms of yoga, meditation and chant as well as, film, comedy, kids’ activities, jamming around the fire, sauna and paddling pool, performing arts, massage and so much more to get involved with.

And as a fully vegetarian festival since its inception, with single use plastic ousted in 2018 and a conservative recycling rate of 97%, many if not most other festivals could learn a lot from this truly grass roots event.

This year the festival also unveils a reusable crockery scheme in conjunction with Crock n’ Rock, a washing up company with plates for hire from the charity Green Gathering.

Unearthed is the only festival at which Tipi Valley, a community committed to sustainable living since the 1970s, is represented each year.

Tasked with taking care of the festival’s sacred fire, Tipi Valley are joined by Hoppi Wimbush from pioneering sustainable living organisation Lammas Project and Shivam from Spirit Horse, an organisation committed to rewilding people, land & culture.

All of these and similar organisations and communities are on hand to host workshops and share their insights, experience and expertise.

The festival runs from June 16 to 18. To find out more visit https://unearthedfestival.co.uk.