The successful ‘Heart of Pembrokeshire’ Levelling Up Fund application announced in late 2021 included adding to ongoing improvements at Haverfordwest Castle to create an outdoor performance area, renovation of the jail, and perimeter walks with a direct link to the town centre via Bridge Street, and on to the Western Quayside and Riverside via a ‘signature bridge’.

It had a total project cost of £19,666,962, made up of a Levelling Up Fund grant of£17,700,266 and county council funding of £1,966,696.

At the May meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council, Councillor Rhys Jordan referenced a bridge project in Swansea, part of its regeneration project.

“Given the significant cost difference between the ‘bespoke bridge’ planned for the ‘Heart of Pembrokeshire’ project and the ‘Golden Bridge’ constructed by Swansea City Council, there may be concerns among Pembrokeshire residents that their resources are being used to part fund a bridge that prioritises aesthetics over practicality," he said.

“In light of this, does the responsible cabinet member believe that Pembrokeshire residents view an ‘instagramable’ bridge as an essential item?”.

Responding, Deputy Leader of Council, and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, Councillor Paul Miller said the existing bridge would need replacing regardless of any regeneration works, adding the cost was made up of 90 per cent external grant funding.

He said he had never used the phrase ‘Instagramable,’ and was not on the service himself.

The March meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet heard there was an overall budget pressure of £5.167m on the Heart of Pembrokeshire Levelling-up project, with options including filling this gap or cutting back on the scope of the project.

Cabinet members backed a recommendation to remove part of the scheme – the Bridge Street link and walkways – replacing it with an alternative link via Castle Square and Castle back, and to reshape part of the conservation of the castle walls part of the project, in light of the changes.

Other options at that meeting included removing the ‘signature bridge,’ which would still leave a shortfall of £474,390, or works at the jail, at a saving of £6,386,294.