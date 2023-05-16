Torch Theatre in Milford Haven recently held a clothes swap event alongside the screening of the Fashion Reimagined documentary and it was such a success that the theatre will be hosting more.

The event was held in the Joanna Field Gallery at the theatre. Tim Howe, senior manager youth and community, said: “We have a responsibility to our planet and we were overwhelmed here at the Torch by the warm response to our first clothes swap event and acknowledge the generosity of our community.

“We recommend you see some of the fantastic films that take place before and after our event but there is no obligation to do so to take part in the clothes swap.

“It was amazing to welcome so many people into our building for the last clothes swap!

“The Torch was buzzing with people looking to make a change to their wardrobe, enjoying a hot drink and cake from our kiosk, or chatting away to one of our team members.

“It was a really special moment for Chelsey and I. We are always looking at opportunities to do more community wide environmental events as we try to become a greener venue.

“We’ve been working hard to lessen our impact on the planet; we’ve changed the way we use energy in our building, as well as being more responsible with the way we use (and re-use) our sets and costumes, so a clothes swap seemed like the next brilliant step.

“We are also aware that everyone is being more cost conscious at the minute and looking to make savings where they can. We know that our clothes swaps are not just excellent for the planet, they’re great for your pocket too!”

To take part in the clothes swap, you just need to take along pre-loved children’s and adult’s clothes, shoes or accessories, which you can then swap for something else.

The next clothes swap will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 5.30pm, which will coincide with the screening of film Joyland.

It follows the youngest son in a traditional Pakistani family who lands a job as a backup dancer in a Bollywood-style burlesque and becomes infatuated with the strong-willed trans woman who runs the show.

The film will be shown at 7.30pm, and has an age restriction of 15.