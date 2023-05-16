Stuart Findlay was travelling through Haverfordwest with a female on the afternoon of March 31.

“Another passenger who was travelling on the bus began showing concern at the way in which the woman was being treated by him,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, May 16.

“She could hear him shouting at her and he had some form of alcohol on him which he was trying to make her drink. But she didn’t want to.”

Ms Vaughan went on to say that the passenger saw the victim turning towards the window.

“She was trying to look out of the window to make herself look small,” said Ms Vaughan.

At this point Findley, of Hilton House, Monk Estate, Milford Haven began removing items from a shopping bag and throwing them at the woman.

The images were captured on a CCTV camera that was positioned inside the bus as well as on a mobile phone owned by the witness.

Findley was convicted at a previous hearing on May 8 of assaulting the woman by beating and of breaching bail conditions which prevented him from contacting the victim.

The matter was adjourned to enable a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service and during this period Findley has been remanded in custody.

He was represented in court by Katy Hanson.

“Since he’s been in prison he’s signed up with DDAS (the Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service) and is feeling much more positive and is physically better in himself,” she said.

“This has made him realise the trap that he was falling into before.”

After considering the facts, Findley was sentenced to a total of eight weeks in custody.

“Bearing in mind the seriousness of the incident, we believe it crosses the custody threshold," said the presiding magistrate.

Findlay was also ordered to pay a total of £239, which comprises a victim surcharge and court costs.