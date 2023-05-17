THESE drivers were all recently in court for driving vehicles that did not have a valid test certificate.
Zoe Mitchell, 42, of Cae Gerddi, Stop and Call, Goodwick, admitted driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 17.
She admitted that on November 30, she drove a Ford Fiesta Zetec on the A4076 Haverfordwest when there was not a valid test certificate in place for the use of the vehicle for that period.
She was ordered to pay £94 fine, £37 surcharge and £90 costs.
Joseph James, 43, of Golden Lane, Pembroke, was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.
He was caught on December 6 driving a Ford Transit on The Green, Pembroke when there was no valid test certificate in place for the vehicle for that period.
He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
Michael Russell Newman, 41, of Windsor Road, Pembroke, was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.
He was caught on December 8 driving a Vauxhall Vivaro on London Road, Pembroke Dock, when there was no valid test certificate in place for the vehicle.
He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
Martin McDonagh, 38, of Sunset Homes, Brackley, Northamptonshire, was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.
He was caught on December 8 driving a Seat Alhambra on the A40 Haverfordwest when there was no valid test certificate in place for the vehicle.
He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
