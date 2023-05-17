Zoe Mitchell, 42, of Cae Gerddi, Stop and Call, Goodwick, admitted driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 17.

She admitted that on November 30, she drove a Ford Fiesta Zetec on the A4076 Haverfordwest when there was not a valid test certificate in place for the use of the vehicle for that period.

She was ordered to pay £94 fine, £37 surcharge and £90 costs.

Joseph James, 43, of Golden Lane, Pembroke, was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.

He was caught on December 6 driving a Ford Transit on The Green, Pembroke when there was no valid test certificate in place for the vehicle for that period.

He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Michael Russell Newman, 41, of Windsor Road, Pembroke, was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.

He was caught on December 8 driving a Vauxhall Vivaro on London Road, Pembroke Dock, when there was no valid test certificate in place for the vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Martin McDonagh, 38, of Sunset Homes, Brackley, Northamptonshire, was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.

He was caught on December 8 driving a Seat Alhambra on the A40 Haverfordwest when there was no valid test certificate in place for the vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.