A FARMER has been fined for failing to ensure his livestock were kept secure after they were found on the highway.
Gary Thomas, 60, of Croesgoch, Haverfordwest, admitted allowing an animal to stray onto the road at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 3.
He admitted that on October 23 he was the keeper of livestock which were found straying on or at the side of a highway, namely the A487 Croesgoch.
He was ordered to pay £66 fine, £26 surcharge and £110 costs.
