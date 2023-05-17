Declan Watt is on trial at Swansea Crown Court accused of raping a woman in an Airbnb in Pembroke on October 2 last year.

Watt, 30, of Neyland Terrace, denies the charge.

Summing up, Judge Huw Rees told the jury that Watt and the complainant were staying in holiday accommodation in Pembroke with two other people.

“Some cocaine was taken, and certainly some alcohol was taken,” he said.

He told the jury that the complainant had told officers in her interview that she went upstairs and was in the single bed in the room for around 20 minutes before Watt came upstairs.

When he said he was apologising after he had “really upset” her, she joined him in the double bed for “a cuddle”.

He said the complainant then described Watt as being “very forceful”, kissing her and then sitting on top of her, before pulling down her trousers and raping her.

The complainant had said she was “screaming for him to get off”, and managed to get away, Judge Rees summarised.

She had described the other two people in the property as having been “very drunk” before they fell asleep.

She told the court she had already dialled 999 when Watt grabbed his clothes, and, after an argument between them, he left when she was on the phone.

The complainant had said she had previously made three allegations of rape against Watt in June 2018, but a month later submitted a statement which said the allegations were false.

The defendant had told the court that he had gone upstairs that night at the same time as the complainant, and they had undressed themselves, got into the double bed, and started kissing before engaging in consensual intercourse.

Watt had told the court that at no time did the complainant indicate she had withdrawn her consent, and that he stopped after a short time due to the pain he was feeling from an ingrown hair and an abscess on his perineum.

He had given evidence that two argued, after the complainant said he wouldn’t have stopped if it was another woman, and he brought up a man she had slept with.

Watt had claimed the complainant had tried to stop him leaving and said she would “ring the police if you don’t come back in and accuse you of rape”.

Watt was arrested as he walked back from the Pembroke property to his mother’s house in Neyland.

Helen Randall, prosecuting, put it to the jury that Watt “forced [the complainant] down, face down, on the bed” before pulling down her pyjama trousers and raping her.

Ms Randall asked the jury to consider whether the complainant withdrew the June 2018 allegations because they were false, or because the defendant had told her to.

“Just because someone has told a lie in the past, it doesn’t mean they are not telling the truth now,” she said.

“Has her account [of the October 2 allegations] changed, or has it remained the same the whole way through?”

“The defence suggest this is a case of history repeating itself,” said defence barrister Ian Wright. “We have come full circle since June 2018.”

Mr Wright said those previous allegations were “born out of jealousy” with a “backdrop of abusing controlled drugs”.

“That sounds very familiar,” he said. “Abusing cocaine. Jealous of attention she believes he was paying to her friend.”

Mr Wright said there was “absolutely no evidence” the complainant had shouted out for help from the other guests, who were in the next room and downstairs on the sofa.

He also questioned the evidence she had given about allowing the police to access her phone.

“She told us yesterday ‘I was happy to give my phone to the police’,” Mr Wright said.

“Who’s evidence do you prefer ladies and gentleman – DC Hartnell’s this morning, or [the complainant] yesterday?”

The trial continues.