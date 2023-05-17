The Kathleen Ann was launched at 1.35pm on 16th May, following the report that a dog had gone over the cliff at Giltar.

The volunteer crew were on scene a few minutes later and following a brief search, found the dog in a cave near Valley Field Top.

"Amazingly, apart from a few cuts, the dog seemed unharmed by its ordeal," said Tenby RNLI press officer and crew member Ben James.

The lucky dog was taken aboard the lifeboat, before being brought around to Tenby's South beach to be reunited with its relieved owner, who was waiting with members of Tenby Coastguard Team.

The dog was then taken to the vets for a check up.

The lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 2.30pm.