The second annual Haverfordwest Walk for Parkinson’s will take place at the start of June.

Bob Ratcliffe, organiser of the event, has been fundraising for Parkinson’s UK for a number of years as a way to thank the charity for the support given to his dad, who sadly died from the disease in June 2010.

Bob, who moved to Pembrokeshire in 2021 with wife Jane, said: “Our first walk was in Nottinghamshire in 2011 when we raised just over £700.

"The event grew each year, and we were delighted to raise £6,500 in 2020 with a record 204 walkers, increasing the total raised to over £50,000.

“The event is now part of the ‘social calendar’ locally.

“Dad had Parkinson’s for many years, and he insisted that after his death, his brain and spinal column went for research into the disease. He passed away in June 2010 and mum made sure that this happened.”

Bob had taken part in a number of fundraising events, including participating in three Great North Runs, but wanted to do something less strenuous and a more enjoyable activity that could be inclusive to all.

“The idea of an annual walk was established and has become a very well supported event by both individuals and local businesses.

“We also have friends who live with Parkinson’s, and they and their families are continuing to organise and run the Nottinghamshire walk which now continues every Spring.

Bob and Jane have formed a connection with Parkinson’s UK Cymru since their move to Pembrokeshire, allowing them to continue their link with the charity and Parkinson’s UK Cymru are supporting the walk in Haverfordwest.

They hope that the annual walk will gin support and grow every year.

The first annual Haverfordwest Walk took place in June 2022, and raised £620. The target for the 2023 walk is £1,000.

The walk – which will take place on Saturday, June 3 – is around 7.5 miles long and is a circular route starting and ending at the Cricket Club on Dale Road, Haverfordwest. Registration will open from 11am and the walkers will set off around midday.

There will be official stops on the route around town, where walkers can buy their own refreshments. Dogs and children are welcome on the event and much of the route is suitable for those with mobility issues, wheelchair users and those with pushchairs.

Entry to take part in the walk will cost £15, with at least £11 of each entry fee going to the charity. Entrants are encouraged to also find sponsors prior to the event and there will be collections for donations on the day.

After the walk ends, there will be a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, which will take place at the Cricket Club. A bacon roll and coffee will be given at the start of the event to those who enter – which, alongside a strip of raffle tickets, is included in the entry fee.

Tickets for the draw are available from Bob and Jane Ratcliffe or by visiting Eventbrite and searching Haverfordwest Walk for Parkinson’s 2023.