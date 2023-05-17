The report of a missing person on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path led to an extensive search on Tuesday, May 16.
The alarm was raised during the evening after a person was reported missing on the path between Newport and Fishguard.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers were joined in the search by three coastguard teams and a lifeboat.
The search was hailed as 'a great example of multi-agency work' by HM Coastguard Moylegrove.
The mission had a happy ending, as the missing person was found safe and well.
HM Coastguard Moylegrove posted on Facebook yesterday:"We were tasked this evening along with HM Coastguard Fishguard, HM Coastguard Llansteffan and RNLI Fishguard Lifeboat to assist Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police with a missing person search on the coast path between Newport and Fishguard.
"Person was found safe and well, and all assets were stood down.
"Another great example of multi-agency work between all the emergency services with a positive outcome."
Now that warmer weather has arrived, coastguards and the RNLI are reminding people to take care if they are out on, in or near thewater.
In a safety message, they said: "Ensure you have the correct equipment and if you or anyone else gets into difficulties please call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."
