The alarm was raised during the evening after a person was reported missing on the path between Newport and Fishguard.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers were joined in the search by three coastguard teams and a lifeboat.

The search was hailed as 'a great example of multi-agency work' by HM Coastguard Moylegrove.

The coast path search took place between Fishguard and Newport. (Image: HM Coastguard Moylegrove)

The mission had a happy ending, as the missing person was found safe and well.

HM Coastguard Moylegrove posted on Facebook yesterday:"We were tasked this evening along with HM Coastguard Fishguard, HM Coastguard Llansteffan and RNLI Fishguard Lifeboat to assist Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police with a missing person search on the coast path between Newport and Fishguard.

"Person was found safe and well, and all assets were stood down.

"Another great example of multi-agency work between all the emergency services with a positive outcome."

Now that warmer weather has arrived, coastguards and the RNLI are reminding people to take care if they are out on, in or near thewater.

In a safety message, they said: "Ensure you have the correct equipment and if you or anyone else gets into difficulties please call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."