The road in Llanddewi Velfrey will be closed for three days – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on May 17.

The notice stated that the road will be closed from 8pm on Friday, June 16 and will remain closed to all traffic until 5am on Monday, June 19 to tie in with works as part of the A40 road reconstruction.

The specified road is:

The U6385 road at Ffynnon Woods/Henllan Lodge, Llanddewi Velfrey from its junction with the A40 Haverfordwest to St Clears road at Henllan Lodge, east to its junction with the A40 at Ivy Cottage.

The alternative route for vehicles is the A477 St Clears to Pembroke Dock road, A477 Pembroke Dock to Johnston via Cleddau Bridge, A4076 Johnston to Haverfordwest road and A40 Haverfordwest to St Clears road.

The council state that the above is necessary to create a sterile route for emergency service vehicles and residents only during the full closure of the A40 Haverfordwest to St Clears road during the tie in works as part of the A40 reconstruction.

During the closure period, only emergency services vehicles and residents will be able to use the road.