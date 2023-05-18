The Fishguard Triathlon/Challenge Wales 2023 is due to take place on Sunday, June 11, and will lead to road closures to ensure participants’ safety during the cycle leg.

The relevant road will be closed for six hours according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on May 17.

The notice stated that the road will be closed from 12.30pm on Sunday, June 11 and will remain closed to all traffic until 6.30pm that same day.

The specified road is:

A487 Goodwick to St Davids Road from the junction with the A40 Fishguard to Goodwick road at Parrog Roundabout, Goodwick to its junction with the B4583 Whitesands road, St Davids.

During the closure period, the following is prohibited:

Any motor vehicle entering or proceeding along the length of the road.

Any leading or driving of horses, horse drawn vehicles or any other animal along the length of the road.

Any waiting, loading or unloading of/from vehicles along the length of the road.

Any vehicles used by emergency services or vehicles associated with the event will be exempt from the prohibition.