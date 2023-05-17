A MAN from Neyland has been found not guilty of raping a woman at an Airbnb in Pembroke.

Declan Watt, 30, of Neyland Terrace, was on trial accused of raping the woman on October 2 last year.

Watt denied the charge.

After around an hour of deliberations on Wednesday, the jury unanimously found Watt not guilty of rape.

Watt will now be released from custody.

More to follow.