Charles Morrell, 48, of Feidrfair, Newport, Pembrokeshire, was seen driving the scooter through the centre of Leicester on October 25, 2021.

“His driving was causing the pedestrians around the town centre some concern,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates today (Wednesday).

“The police were called and when they spoke to the defendant, he accepted that he was a disqualified driver.”

Magistrates were then told that Morrell has suffered a lifetime of drug and alcohol abuse after he began misusing substances at the age of nine.

“He was not welcome at his home address from the age of12 and he’s spent his entire life taking drugs and alcohol,” said his solicitor, Katy Hanson.

“He became an extremely unwell young man and thought that was it.”

Ms Hanson went on to say that Morrell then made contact his brother on social media.

“They hadn’t grown up together but when his brother became aware of him, he invited him to his home in Newport, Pembrokeshire, to live with him and his family.

“In the four months since he’s been there, he’s got in touch the DDAS [the Dyfed Drugs and Alcohol Service] as well as a mental health worker.

“In the past, his life was chaotic, but this offence is very much in the past.

“For once, this is a positive story which will continue far beyond the court’s involvement.”

Morrell pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a vehicle whilst disqualified and an additional charge of driving without third party insurance.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 25 rehabilitation requirement days. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.