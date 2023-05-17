Two dedicated schemes to help with the cost of fuel have been running, but will close to applications on May 31.

A number of schemes were in place to help cover around half of a typical household’s energy bills during the winter but support is also available for those who were unable to receive that help, and UK Government’s consumer energy minister Amanda Solloway is urging residents in Wales to ensure they have applied for the relevant schemes to help them before the May 31 deadline.

The Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding opened in February and helps households who don’t have a direct relationship with a domestic electricity supplier, such as farmers, park home residents, houseboats on a fixed mooring and those who live in partly or wholly self-funded care homes.

So far, 7,750 people in Wales have applied for this funding.

Households that use alternative fuels such as heating oil, LPG or biomass to heat their homes, are being urged to apply for the Alternative Fuel Payment Alternative Funding scheme.

Anyone who uses this method to heat their homes can apply for £200 under the scheme if they were unable to receive the support automatically.

Ms Solloway said: “Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on energy prices around the world – we have acted quickly to help customers in Wales and across the UK with their bills.

“This meant we covered around half of a typical household’s energy bill this winter, with most customers receiving this discount straight to their bills.

"But there are some groups we need to come forward to get their support – and there is still time to do so.

“People could still receive hundreds of pounds in savings, so please don’t miss out – use our online portal and helplines to check if you’re eligible and get an application in before May 31.”

The UK Government believes more people are thought to be eligible for support under both schemes than have actually applied, and urge people eligible to apply by May 31.

For more information about whether you are eligible, and how to apply, visit www.gov.uk or call 0808 175 3287 for the Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding or 0808 175 3943 for the alternative fuels.