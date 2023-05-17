The setting was St Mary’s Parish Church, Pembroke, and the choir were in fine voice for both national anthems and a varied programme chosen by musical director Juliet Rossiter.

This included popular items from Les Miserables, stirring Welsh pieces and Amen - the latter newly re-introduced to the repertoire.

The accompanist was Carole Rees.

Principal soloist Alyson Griffiths, on flute, played Cavatina and Stranger on the Shore - this by special request - while first tenor Peter Halifax accompanied himself on guitar with two items.

Peter sang a Ukrainian folk song, Bili Kashtani, and one of his original pieces entitled Greater is He that is within you.

Word of the concert had obviously spread widely as the audience included a family from the Philippines and holidaymakers.

American Trilogy has become something of an encore tradition lately and at the invitation of MC Matthew John, four extra voices joined in from the floor - two of whom are already attending practices, held weekly on Tuesday evenings at St Teilo’s Church Hall, Pembroke Dock.