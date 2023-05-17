As a result, an incredible £6,000 has been handed over to him following a charity event day held at the Legionnaire pub last Saturday, May 13.

‘The Keri Matthews Get together’ day kicked off with a major fishing competition followed by a family fun day with a barbecue, bouncy castle and the band ‘Dig Deep’ which performed on into the night. There were also two mega raffles with fantastic prizes donated by many local businessess.

The event was organised by Rebecca Charlton and her husband Jamie and Carys and Tom O’Brien.

“Keri is the most amazing gentle giant who’s played the Legionnaire pub Santa in their Christmas grotto for the last 20 years,” said Rebecca.

“He’s such a well-loved member of the community so with this in mind, a small group of locals set about organising the event to raise funds for him and his family.”

And true to form, Neyland did their hero proud by raising a staggering £6,000.

“This just sums up how incredible the Neyland community is,” added Rebecca. “We can’t thank them enough.”