Whitesands beach near St David’s now boasts a specially designed changing place and family room which will improve inclusivity and access for those who may have previously been unable to visit.

As well as having more space for users, the new changing place also has special equipment including a height adjustable, adult-sized changing bench, a peninsular toilet, a privacy screen and a ceiling hoist.

“Many people, especially adults with disabilities, are unable to use standard accessible toilets because they require specialised equipment and extra space for themselves and for their carers,” commented Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member Rhys Sinnett.

The facility which supports disabled access has been opened in time for the summer season. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

“This means that inadequate toilet provision can often be a barrier for days out, and limits opportunities to enjoy places in the same way as non-disabled individuals.

“Similarly, the installation of a changing place facility at this location will ensure that a fully inclusive opportunity is available for all, and will enhance and expand on the current offering for those persons with a disability at this designated easy access beach, which currently includes a standard accessible toilet and a beach wheelchair hire scheme in the summer.

“This is Pembrokeshire’s first beach-side changing place facility and we very much hope that if this is successful we can then identify other areas which would benefit from such a development.”

An important facility supporting disabled access to Pembrokeshire’s Blue Flag beaches has been opened in time for the summer season. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Meanwhile Pembrokeshire Coast National Park beach wheelchair and outdoor mobility co-ordinator, Angela Robinson, stressed that the new facilities are ‘a welcome step in the right direction’ and will complement the beach wheelchair and rollator, which are available to hire for free at Whitesands.

A key card for the changing place toilet can be collected from Whitesands beach house café, the car parking attendant who is on site or from the Oriel Y Parc Visitor Centre in St Davids, during operational hours.

The project has been part funded by the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics Fund 2022-2023 to improve the visitor experience across Wales and match funded by Pembrokeshire County Council.