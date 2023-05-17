Residents and visitors to the county were angry and disappointed when Bluestone announced it was going to restrict access to the all-weather facility when it re-opened after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a social media outcry last year, when Bluestone National Park Resort was accused of ‘letting down the locals’, it issued a statement saying: "We know how much you enjoy the Blue Lagoon Water Park, but we’ve had to make some changes post pandemic.

"We’ve decided to continue to open only to guests who are staying on the resort which we understand will be disappointing for our day guests, but really hope you understand.”

The subject of public use for the Blue Lagoon has now resurfaced with the recent revelations about Pembrokeshire County Council’s financial involvement with Bluestone.

As was raised at the May meeting of the authority, the council agreed – in a 'behind-closed-doors' decision in late 2009 – to exchange £1.9m worth of previous loans to Bluestone for shares estimated to be worth only £70,000.

Much of the paperwork of that 2009 meeting is still unavailable to the public.

The loan exchange was carried out with the loss of a previous agreement that the public would be given access to the Blue Lagoon – then called Waterworld – which is situated near Canaston Bridge.

Bluestone had continued to allow public access to the facility for more than a decade afterwards.

Today, Wednesday May 17, Bluestone said that it is now ‘considering potential opportunities for Pembrokeshire residents’ at the Blue Lagoon.

An ‘operational review updade’ for the water park is ‘due this summer’.

A statement from Bluestone said: “Following the pandemic, and due to a combination of Covid restrictions and the safety of our staff, guests, and residents of Pembrokeshire, the difficult decision was taken only to allow staying guests access to the venue, which remains in place but is under constant review."

A spokesperson for the resort added: "As part of these regular operational reviews, we are once again considering this and the impact on the overall guest experience at the water park.

"This includes considering potential opportunities for Pembrokeshire residents. We are hoping this review will be completed shortly and hope to announce any plans in the summer."

It was pointed out that access to Blue Lagoon is free for all guests staying on an overnight spa break or a short break in the resort accommodation and for any employee of Bluestone and their families.

Alternatively, there is currently an option to purchase 'guest visitor day passes' to access the water park for those who have a friend or family member staying at the resort.