Taking place in six different Pembrokeshire locations, the sessions are vital to keep hospitals in Wales supplied with the 350 donations they require a day to support patients in need.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Blood Service said: "We need blood donors from all backgrounds to give blood to meet the daily demand and ensure we have enough for hospital patients.

"Just one single blood donation can help up to three patients, as it can be split into its different components and used in various ways to help patients recover.

"Giving blood is one of the most selfless gifts you can give to another person. By giving blood, you are potentially saving lives and helping patients with specific conditions recover and lead a normal life."

The donation sessions and locations are as follows:

Narberth: Wednesday May 24.

Whitland: Wednesday June 28.

Tenby: Thursday May 18; Thursday July 13.

Haverfordwest: Monday May 22; Monday July 10.

Pembroke Dock: Friday July 7.

Milford Haven: Thursday July 5; Thursday July 6.

To book an appointment, go to https://wbs.wales/WesternTelegraphN