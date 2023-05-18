At around 9pm on April 26, Jordan Whalley, 23, was seen driving a Ford Transit van owned by West Coast Scaffolding along the A477 at Broadmoor.

As it approached some roadworks, it was seen to hit a set of temporary traffic lights.

“A member of the public reported the collision as they believed the driver was under the influence,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“Officers attended, they found the West Coast lorry and spoke to the driver, Jordan Whalley, who told them that he’d had three pints earlier that evening.

"He said he was driving to get the boys home, the sun was out and he decided to have a pint or two.”

Whalley of Ryelands Lane, Kilgetty pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit.

He was represented in court by Mr David Williams who said his client had ‘clipped’ the temporary traffic lights with a section of his van that had been specially adapted to carry scaffolding.

“This section of the vehicle was a bit wider as it had been adapted to carry scaffolding materials,” he said. “It was this part of the van that clipped the traffic lights.”

Mr Williams went on to say that the mandatory disqualification will have a major impact on Whalley’s career.

“He’s really enjoyed his job as a scaffolder and saw a future for himself,” he said.

“There is a progression in scaffolding where people can acquire increased skills that they are then examined on. That was his ambition, but this has certainly been taken away from him as a result of today.”

Mr Williams added that Whalley was employed as a main driver with West Coast Scaffolding.

“His expectation now is that he’s going to be dismissed,” he concluded.

Whalley was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.