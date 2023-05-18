Zachariah Roberts and Bryonny Smith had bought the cannabis after arriving in Tenby on January 19 and had taken it into the Royal Lion Hotel.

But when police were called to the hotel later that evening as a result of a noise disturbance caused by other people attending the premises, officers discovered the package lying on a windowsill.

When the parcel was examined it was found to contain 35 grammes of cannabis. This, according to Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan, had a street value of around £350.

Both Roberts and Zachariah made a full admission when spoken to by officers that the drugs belonged to them, and confirmed it was intended for their own personal use.

Roberts and Smith, both aged 22, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to possessing the controlled Class B drug when they appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

They were legally represented by Mr David Williams.

“The couple decided to stay in Tenby for a few nights as a break, and bought the cannabis to consume during their stay,” he said.

“But their plan fell entirely apart, and they find themselves here today as a consequence.”

Mr Williams went on to say that since the incident the couple have stopped using cannabis.

“They have stopped using it since that date, and have now acquired a dog so that they can pursue healthier interests,” he said.

Roberts was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge while Smith was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed for the cannabis.