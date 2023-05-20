Expert birder Dave Astins will be giving an illustrated talk at Twr y Felin hotel in St Davids on Thursday evening, June 1, between 6.30pm and 8pm.

He will be giving an introduction you to Skomer’s incredible variety of avian visitors and residents.

From the charming auks to the elusive owls, Dave will guide listeners through Skomer’s thriving bird population and share his extensive knowledge of these fascinating creatures.

As the largest seabird colony in southern Britain, Skomer is home to over 800,000 breeding seabirds, providing a truly awe-inspiring sight for visitors.

An unmissable event for bird lovers and nature enthusiasts alike, tickets for the Birds of Skomer talk are just £6.50 per person including a welcome drink.

Book via the link on www.twryfelinhotel.com; for more details call 01437 725555.