The Marine Code event featured a storytelling workshop at Oriel Y Parc led by Deb Winter who instructed listeners on how to use storytelling to engage more deeply with nature and the environment.

The Welsh instruction was in the capable hands of Carol Owen of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park authority, who guided everyone through the intricacies of Welsh pronunciation and explained the meanings behind common Welsh names for landscape features.

The adventure was concluded with a boat trip around Ramsey Island, guided by experienced local skippers Ffion and Padrig Rees.

Their vast knowledge of the island's history, folklore, wildlife, and geology brought the stories of the landscape vividly to life and the team were given the added advantage of spotting seals, peregrines, guillemots, razorbills, and chough.

“The day helped everyone learn more about the Pembrokeshire Marine Code and how we can all play a part in minimising disturbance to our fantastic wildlife,” commented a spokesperson for the Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum.

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who joined us and made this event so memorable.”

The Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum was established in 2000 in the wake of the devastating Sea Empress disaster in 1996, when 72,000 tonnes of oil seeped into Pembrokeshire water killing thousands of seabirds and resulted in the closure of closing fishing grounds and many Pembrokeshire beaches for months.

This tragic event highlighted the pressures and threats to the local environment and economy and, in conjunction with an understanding developed between local MPs, local authorities, the Port, public bodies, conservation organisations, industry and communities, Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum was born.

It is PCF an award-winning Community Interest Company that works to protect the coast and marine environments for current and future generations to enjoy.