Anyone from the county who is currently studying, or has been accepted to start their studies, can apply for this financial support to assist with their chosen college or career path.

The £1,000 bursary is open to all qualifying students studying agriculture, veterinary science, agricultural engineering, food technology, forestry or other subjects clearly allied to agriculture.

The bursary is tax free and will be awarded to the student who, in the opinion of a panel of judges, has submitted the best dissertation on how the bursary will assist them to complete their course of study.

Last year’s winner was Rebecca Roberts from Camrose, Haverfordwest.

Rebecca studied at Harper Adams University between 2019 and 2021 and is currently studying at Harper & Keele Veterinary School.

Whilst at university she has worked on a local beef and sheep farm between her studies helping lamb a flock of 300 ewes and regularly feeding the calves. Rebecca is a member of Keyston YFC.

Brian Jones, President of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society, said: “I would urge all Pembrokeshire students who study subjects that are clearly aligned to agriculture to apply for this bursary as it won't only assist with your studies but will also give you great experiences such as undertaking an interview which is a key employment skill. It will also assist in your future career within the agriculture industry.”

Qualifying students must not have won the student bursary on a previous occasion, the applicant must be studying or has been accepted to study agriculture or allied subjects at a UK college or university at A-level or higher and the applicants' family home must be in Pembrokeshire.

Will James, Chairman of the Society’s Bursary Committee said: “A panel of independent judges, chaired by a representative of the society, will draw up a shortlist of candidates who will be interviewed and the winning candidate will be asked to give a short presentation at a future meeting of the society's show council.

“The standard of applications has always been exceptional which gives a lot of heart that there are a lot of very talented young people in our community. We are very much looking forward to receiving applications for this year’s bursary and hearing from the younger generation.”

To enter, students must submit a dissertation of 1,000 words entitled ‘How the bursary will assist my career progression.’

Further details and the entry form can be found online: Student Bursary Award | Pembrokeshire County Show | Pembs Agricultural Society (pembsshow.org) or by calling the show office: 01437 764331. The closing date for applications is Saturday, July 1.