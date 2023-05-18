A vote of no confidence in Pembrokeshire County Council Leader David Simpson has narrowly failed today.
Cllr Simpson faced a no confidence call at a meeting taking place this morning, May 18.
An Extraordinary Meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, on Thursday May 18, considered a Notice of Motion of no confidence in the Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Councillor David Simpson.
The Notice of Motion was submitted by Councillor Jamie Adams on behalf of the Independent Group, with Newport and Dinas Independent Group member Cllr Huw Murphy nominated as his replacement if the no-confidence call is carried.
Lampeter Velfrey councillor Cllr Simpson beacame leader in 2017, after leaving the-then ruling IPPG group after losing confidence in the way cabinet was being run by Cllr Jamie Adams, the leader at the time.
Cllr Adams’ notice simply read: “We hereby give formal notice of submitting a Notice of Motion of no confidence in the Leader.”
The no-confidence vote was 29 for, 31 against.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article