Cllr Simpson faced a no confidence call at a meeting taking place this morning, May 18.

An Extraordinary Meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, on Thursday May 18, considered a Notice of Motion of no confidence in the Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Councillor David Simpson.

The Notice of Motion was submitted by Councillor Jamie Adams on behalf of the Independent Group, with Newport and Dinas Independent Group member Cllr Huw Murphy nominated as his replacement if the no-confidence call is carried.

Lampeter Velfrey councillor Cllr Simpson beacame leader in 2017, after leaving the-then ruling IPPG group after losing confidence in the way cabinet was being run by Cllr Jamie Adams, the leader at the time.

Cllr Adams’ notice simply read: “We hereby give formal notice of submitting a Notice of Motion of no confidence in the Leader.”

The no-confidence vote was 29 for, 31 against.

More to follow.