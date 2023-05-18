“When I’m not milling, I do occasionally like to remember my pre-flour life as a cardiac nurse and it was so lovely to teach this wonderful crew at the Whitehart Inn,” said Emma.

“It was a great afternoon and I hope that they all picked up some new skills.”

Emma is the second generation of her family to work the historic Y Felin having learnt her milling skills from her father, Mike Hall.

Toegther with his wife Jane, Mike lovingly restored the mill back to full working condition in 1981, but after 40 years of milling, the couple recently handed the reigns over to Emma.

She continues the ancient tradition using only the power of the waterwheel to produce excellent stoneground flour using the skills which her father taught her.

Y Felin carefully selects the highest quality milling grains from a handful of small family run farms.

These grains are subsequently milled traditionally into a range of stoneground flours which can be used for bread making, cakes, pastries and many more baking goods.

Y Felin, which remains one of Wales’ last working water mills, has had several owners since it was first documented in the 1640s.

These include the Webley Parry family who owned the Mynachlogddu Estates in Pembrokeshire and who bought various properties in or near St Dogmaels including Y Felin and then the Gwynnes, who continued to work it until 1926.

The Halls bought it in 1977 from the estate of the late Mrs Phoebe Mary James who was the last descendant of the Gwynnes to live at the mill.

If anybody would like to visit Y Felin, Emma is happy to carry out guided tours whenever circumstances allow.

She can be contacted via email, on http://milleryfelin@gmail.com or by ringing http://07825250562