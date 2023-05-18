Glangwili Hospital’s special care baby unit now has two heated mattresses to help babies transition from an incubator to a normal cot.

The pair of mattresses cost almost £5,000 and will be important in helping with the care of premature and sick babies, who are initially nursed in an incubator until they are stable.

Sandra Pegram, special care baby unit manager, said: “Premature and sick babies are nursed in incubators when they are first admitted to the unit.

“Once their condition has stabilised, the babies are transferred into a cot. But sometimes the babies need some extra heat to help them maintain their temperature and this can be achieved by the use of a heated mattress.

“Babies can develop problems with their blood sugar levels if they are not able to keep warm, which in turn can cause complications needing medical intervention.

"Active warming of preterm infants can reduce complications and improve outcomes, benefitting both the baby and the family.”

The mattresses were bought by Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, using donations made by local members of the community.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients, service-users and staff across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk