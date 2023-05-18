James, 51, is accused of slapping Mr Dennis Warlow across his face with an open palm as she changed his bedding. The force of the slap was heard by a care support worker who was working alongside her.

It is further alleged that James continued to tap Mr Warlow’s cheek ‘multiple times’ with her fingers, poked a finger at his forehead and pressed her finger to the side of his nose, causing his face to move away from her.

The Crown maintains that throughout his alleged ill treatment Mr Warlow, who also suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, lay completely still on his bed and didn’t react.

“Hard working people can sometimes lose control of their temper and behave in a way that’s out of character in that split second of stress,” said counsel for the Crown, Georgia Donohue, KC.

“Primrose James lost her temper, lost her cool and ill-treated Mr Warlow in a manner that she now regrets.”

The victim had been a patient at the ward for around four months prior to the alleged assault. Nursing staff confirmed that at times he was aggressive.

On the night in question, Mr Warlow had struck out at James and as a result, the defendant claimed her arm moved in an ‘involuntary action’ to being hit in the face. As her arm moved it connected with, and ‘blocked’, the patient’s arm. She claims she was acting in self defence.

“It’s integral that in situations like this, patients are treated with respect by the people who are caring for them,” continued Ms Donohue.

“Mr Warlow was 80 years of age with a fractured hip and Parkinsons’ Disease and had been in hospital for about four months.

"He was lacking mental capacity and was not a threat to Miss James. Nurses are used to dealing with patients like this and she should have removed herself and stepped away.But she didn’t do that. In that moment of stress she mistreated him.”

James’ defence counsel, however, claims the defendant had every right to protect herself.

“Nobody needs to be treated like a punchbag and if she wants to put her hand up to protect herself, she’s perfectly entitled to do so,” said barrister David Singh, KC.

“Miss James is accused of violently assaulting an 80-year-old who couldn’t defend himself, but the assault didn’t result in one single mark of injury on Mr Warlow’s face.

"What’s been said is that it was an unnecessary and a nasty attack on a defenceless man. So how on earth is it possible that there were no marks?

"And that’s the defining point. If there are any doubts, then you must acquit Miss James."

Primrose James, who now lives in Southend-on-Sea, denies causing the ill-treatment of a person who lacked mental capacity.

The jury retired to consider their verdict just before midday this morning (Thursday, May 18).