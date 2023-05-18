A critical care team was called to an incident near to the Phoenix Centre in Goodwick earlier this morning (Thursday, May 18).
The Wales Air Ambulance was also in attendance, with the medical team confirming that they arrived at the scene shortly after 9am.
The crew left Goodwick soon after 11.30am.
Wales Air Ambulance was unable to provide further details concerning the incident.
