The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will be hosting Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, known for his role as a chaser on ITV’s The Chase.

During the evenings, attendees will get to learn more about The Beast, as he and host Owen Money MBE go through never-before-seen pictures, videos and stories, learning how he got to where he is today, and how he achieved his mental supremacy.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

In the second half of the evening, which is brought to the theatre by Rainbow Valley productions, audience members will be able to test their knowledge against The Beast in an interactive quiz alongside other audience members.

The quiz will see just one audience member left standing who will then face The Beast in a head to head.

Meet and Beat The Beast will be at the Torch Theatre on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at 7.30pm.

There are limited tickets available at £27.50 for standard tickets and £49 for VIP, which includes a seat in the front three rows, complimentary souvenir programme and a post-show meet and greet with The Beast.

Tickets can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.