Like first aid, sighted guiding is a useful life skill. It will give you the confidence to support someone who is blind or partially sighted, and the guiding techniques to help them get out and about and live the life they choose.

You could help someone with a vision impairment in Pembrokeshire to regain their independence by taking the leap and becoming a My Sighted Guide. You’ll be surprised at the change you can make to someone’s life.

This could be as simple as taking a gentle stroll along the beach while supporting someone with sight loss. Or you may want to start a new hobby together that will stay with you for a lifetime. Each second you give could help someone with sight loss regain their confidence to get out and about and experience life to the full.

My Sighted Guide training results in an all-round confidence boost for both the person with sight loss and the volunteer. As a Sighted Guide, you enable people to take in new surroundings, try new things and socialise with new people. The training and support you receive will stay with you for years to come. It’s an unforgettable experience where you make new friends, learn new skills and are never out of pocket, thanks to Guide Dogs.

And if you’re part of an organisation or group that would like to support people with sight loss, Guide Dogs can provide a three-hour free training session to meet your needs.

Steve Kersley, Guide Dogs Cymru’s My Sighted Guide Partnership Officer, said: “For many people, especially in rural areas like Pembrokeshire, sight loss can feel isolating. Having a volunteer sighted guide for a few hours a week can make a massive difference to their confidence and wellbeing. It enables them to do more of the things they love, whether that’s walking, shopping, or going to a football match or gallery.”

Guide Dogs Cymru would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund for a grant of £10,000, helping us to turn the spotlight on our need for My Sighted Guide volunteers in Pembrokeshire.

If you want to take the leap and find out more, go to My Sighted Guide Volunteer - Volunteer Roles | Guide Dogs or call us on 0345 143 0191.

To find out more about applying for a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to support your community, visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/wales