The flypast on Friday, May 26, will also be commemorating the 80th anniversary of the World War II campaign.

The P8 Poseidon jet will fly from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland and will approach from the west, overflying the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre at precisely 10.30am.

The Battle of the Atlantic 80th anniversary is being marked nationally and Wales’ focus is upon Pembrokeshire, which made major contributions to winning the battle.

In wartime, RAF Pembroke Dock became the largest flying boat station in the world, operating the famous Sunderland and other types of flying boat.

And Pembrokeshire’s many wartime airfields all had, at some stage, a connection with Coastal Command and the protection of the Atlantic convoys from attacks by German submarines.

The Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre team is working closely with the RAF in Wales team and there will be a wreath laying ceremony at 11 am in the centre grounds. The public are welcome to witness this short ceremony but the centre is not open to visitors on Friday.

The flypast is subject to weather conditions and operational requirements and will be made at a minimum height of 1,500 ft due to restrictions over the Haven area.

Good vantage points are near the Cleddau Bridge and on the Barrack Hill and it will also be seen from around the Haven Waterway.

The aircraft is a multi-role maritime patrol aircraft, equipped with sensors and weapons systems for anti-submarine warfare, as well as surveillance and search and rescue missions.

Its comprehensive mission system features an APY-10 radar with modes for high resolution mapping, an acoustic sensor system, including passive and multi-static sonobuoys, electro-optical/IR turret and electronic support measures.

This equipment delivers comprehensive search and tracking capability while the aircraft’s weapons’ system includes torpedoes for engaging sub-surface targets.