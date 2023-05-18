Pembrokeshire County Council applied for an injunction to tear down a large cattle shed on the land at Cwm Farm in Llawhaden.

Landowners Ryan and Declan Cole built the 96x29 metre cattle shed on their land without planning permission.

The brothers had made two unsuccessful planning applications for a large agricultural building, hardstanding and access track in 2019 and 2020.

The council’s planning department issued an enforcement notice on February 12, 2021, requiring the brothers to remove the structures within four months.

This was extended to nine months by the Planning Inspectorate. However, the brothers did not remove the buildings.

The brothers then sought retrospective planning permission for those same developments, but this was refused by the council’s planning committee in September last year.

Ryan, 24, and Declan, 23, both of Clifton Villa, Clynderwen, were each fined £1,000 at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 9 for failing to comply with the enforcement notice.

The Cole brothers have now submitted an appeal against the refusal to grant retrospective planning permission to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales.

At a hearing on Thursday, May 18, His Honour Justice Jarman KC agreed to a stay of proceedings until the appeal is completed.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson said: “Following the Cole brothers’ submission of an appeal to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) against Pembrokeshire County Council’s refusal to grant them retrospective planning permission, the parties agreed to stay injunction proceedings pending the outcome of that appeal.”

The parties will return to court to provide an update on the progress of the appeal on the first available date after February 18, 2024.