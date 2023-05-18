The unanimous verdict was delivered just after 3pm this afternoon (Thursday, May 18), following a three hour and 11 minute deliberation.

Throughout the two-day trial, Ms James insisted that her actions on May 31, 2022 were in self-defence.

Her patient, an 80-year-old gentleman who suffered from Parkinsons' Disease and had fractured his hip some four months prior to the incident, was known by staff as being aggressive towards them.

On the night in question he had hit out towards Ms James as she and a care support worker were changing his bed as a result of his incontenency.

In her evidence Ms James, 51, described the patient as 'difficult to manage', stating he would 'kick out, hit and spit' at thestaff.

"As we went to turn him on his side he lashed out at me," she said. "He went for my face and slapped me."

Ms James said that as a result, her arm moved in an 'involuntary action' and connected with and 'blocked' the patient's arm.

She denied slapped him and tapping his face, forehead and nose.

Her defence counsel, Mr David Singh, KC, stated at the close of the trial that 'nobody needs to be treated like a punchbag'.

"He lashed out at Primrose James and she intinctively put her hands up to protect herself from further attack," he said.

"None of us go to work expecting to be attacked, but this isn't always the case for people like Primrose James."

Addressing Ms James after the jury returned their verdict, His Honour Judge Huw Jones, commented, "You may leave the court with your good character untarnished."