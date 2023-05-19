Sweetshop Revolution joined forces with Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre as well as Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Memo Arts Centre in Barry to bring memories of life as an eight-year-old to life at the Torch Theatre.

Sally Marie, who has directed the production titled I Am 8, couldn’t remember what it felt like to be eight-years-old and so she, and seven dancers went out to ask eight-year-olds across Wales what it means to them.

Sally said: “It means bouncing, and jumping, and leaping and being happy and feeling lonely and loving being with your friends.”

She went on to make I Am 8 with a group of dancers based on their comments, aiming to bring joy and delight to children in the age group as well as their families.

“It reminded me of how much I love being with my friends,” said one audience member who saw it, while another said: “It made me feel playful.”

I Am 8 will be at the Torch Theatre on Wednesday, June 7 at 6pm. Tickets cost £12 for an adult and £8 for a child and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.