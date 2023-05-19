CAN you remember what it was like when you were eight-years-old? Well you will have the chance to relive the period in June when a special production comes to Pembrokeshire.
Sweetshop Revolution joined forces with Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre as well as Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Memo Arts Centre in Barry to bring memories of life as an eight-year-old to life at the Torch Theatre.
Sally Marie, who has directed the production titled I Am 8, couldn’t remember what it felt like to be eight-years-old and so she, and seven dancers went out to ask eight-year-olds across Wales what it means to them.
Sally said: “It means bouncing, and jumping, and leaping and being happy and feeling lonely and loving being with your friends.”
She went on to make I Am 8 with a group of dancers based on their comments, aiming to bring joy and delight to children in the age group as well as their families.
“It reminded me of how much I love being with my friends,” said one audience member who saw it, while another said: “It made me feel playful.”
I Am 8 will be at the Torch Theatre on Wednesday, June 7 at 6pm. Tickets cost £12 for an adult and £8 for a child and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here