The new series – Rookie Nurses – follows the lives of young, newly-qualified nurses working on the front line in healthcare.

The series shows, from the nurses’ perspective, the challenging situations they face each and every day, and how they care for patients and their families through what can be the most difficult times in their lives.

It follows Mikey, Leah, Caitlin, Gina, Nivea, Issie and Angelo as they start their jobs as fully fledged qualified nurses, learning how to deal with the complexities of life, death and everything in between.

Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We are incredibly proud to see the work of some of our newly qualified nurses, from different services across the health board, showcased in the BBC’s Rookie Nurses series.

“It shines a light on this inspiring profession and illustrates how varied the nursing role is and the different opportunities available within it.

“The programme reflects many of the highs and lows faced by nurses in healthcare today and it’s clear to see the enthusiasm, care and passion our nurses have for their patients and their profession.

“I wish to thank everyone involved in the making of the series, those in front of the camera and others behind the scenes.”

The first episode of Rookie Nurses aired on BBC Three on Wednesday, May 17 at 9pm, and will be shown on BBC One Wales on Monday, May 22 at 10.40pm. The full series is also available now on BBC iPlayer.