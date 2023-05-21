The Welsh Chamber Orchestra will visit Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre as part of its Summer Tour of Wales.

The orchestra has performed with many of the world’s greatest soloists and been on several European tours and performed all across the UK since its 1986 creation.

The orchestra was also the resident chamber orchestra at the Swansea International Concert Series for a number of years.

As well as performances across the UK and Europe, the orchestra has also been on a range of TV programmes including a New York Film Festival prize winning opera series. There have also been a number of CDs released by the orchestra, performing works by William Mathias, Alun Hoddinott and there will be one of works by Michael Tippett coming soon.

The orchestra’s artistic policy includes performing in areas of Wales that have less opportunities to hear orchestral music compared to other parts of the country and have recently been resident at Glyndŵr University, introducing thousands of school children to orchestral music.

The Welsh Chamber Orchestra will visit the Torch Theatre on Friday, June 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £16 for an adult and £15 for concessions and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.