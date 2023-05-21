Marie Curie Wales is asking for clubs, groups and associations throughout Wales to find out more about the services provided by the charity by booking special talks.

The charity has a number of volunteer speakers who are willing to do in-person or virtual talks with groups to provide information on what the charity does, the type of people it supports and how people can get help and support, with the aim of making more people able to get the support once they are aware of it.

The volunteers can create bespoke talks tailored to the host’s requirements.

Some of the services offered by Marie Curie include an information and support line, check in and chat service to provide practical or clinical information and emotional support for people living with or caring for someone with a terminal illness, as well as providing nurses to help care for those with terminal or life-limiting illnesses, both in their homes and in hospices and helping people with all aspects of dying, death and bereavement.

Marie Curie is also the UK’s leading charitable funder for palliative and end of life care research and relies on the generosity of the public to continue its care and guidance for those living with and affected by terminal illnesses.

Anyone wishing to find out more or book a talk can contact Marie Curie by emailing wales.speakerprogramme@mariecurie.org.uk or by calling Victoria Hardy, the senior community fundraiser in Wales, on 07720 949007.