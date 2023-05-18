The tree planting scheme – Coetir Enfys Ros (Ros’ Rainbow Wood) – aims to create a woodland spread across schools in Pembrokeshire.

It was set up in memory of Ros Jervis, who was appointed as the director of public health at Hywel Dda University Health Board in July 2017.

Ms Jervis retired last year, shortly before passing away in June.

She was described as a “cheerful and heart-warming individual who brought light and joy to any situation”.

Ros Jervis, the former director of public health at Hywel Dda University Health Board. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board.)

Ms Jervis had requested that trees were planted in her memory, and her family and friends came together with representatives from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority at Poppit Sands to launch the project at the end of April.

The scheme aims to encourage pupils to enjoy the outdoors and improve their health and wellbeing, as well as boosting biodiversity.

Coetir Enfys Ros will be run by the Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools network, which is managed by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority on behalf of a range of local partners.

Ros Jervis' family and friends launched the tree planting scheme at at Poppit Sands. (Image: Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority)

Pembrokeshire outdoor schools co-ordinator, Bryony Rees, said: “We will be inviting schools to get in touch at the end of the summer term, should they wish to get involved, so that preparations can be made ready for planting to take place at the start of the planting season, from October onwards.

“Schools will be provided with trees, as well as support and advice to identify the most suitable locations for them be planted, to ensure the right trees are planted in the right place.

“We will also be preparing curriculum linked learning resources linked to Coetir Enfys Ros.”