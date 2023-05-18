But sadly, as the cost of living crisis continues to wreak havoc on a huge cross-section of society, the demands on the Baby Bank continues to grow at an alarming rate.

“This year alone we’ve already had 110 referrals which way exceeds our numbers in previous years,” explains Sonya Bridges.

“And it’s not just the packs for the newborns which are being requested but much larger items such as cots, mattresses and prams.”

Sonya set up Pembrokeshire Baby Bank in 2019, in conjunction with Val Redford, from a little shed at the bottom of her garden.

“Out initial aim was to help maybe two or three families a month, but this is what we’re now looking at on a daily basis, five days a week, and sometimes the number is even more.”

The Bank, supported by Sonya’s incredible team of volunteers, works on a referral-only system where items are requested for families by social services, health workers, midwives, and other child-related organisations.

And now, following the ever-increasing demand, the Baby Bank has sadly outgrown its current premises in Pembroke Dock.

As a result, it is now looking for a new premises to rent in either Pembroke Dock, Pembroke or Neyland.

It must have ground floor access, sufficient parking outside, storage space and ideally a separate office space. It must also be free of dampness and must have sufficient space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

“I know we have a long list of requirements, but we’re sure that there’s someone out there who can help us find our unicorn,” added Sonya.

“The generosity that’s been displayed by the people of Pembrokeshire since we set up the Pembrokeshire Bay Bank has been amazing and so many of the items we receive are brand new with people telling us that they’d rather give them away than sell them.

“We’re determined to continue helping and supporting new parents who are experiencing hardships regardless of their circumstances. All we need is a larger premises.”

If anybody has, or knows of, a premises that may be suitable, they’re asked to contact Sonya on 07760 557747 or drop the charity a message via their Facebook page.