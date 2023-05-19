The choir will welcome Dore Male Voice Choir from Sheffield to St Mary’s Church, Tenby on Thursday May 25 at 7.30pm (£10 on the door).

Dore Choir was founded in 1964 and currently has 72 members, whose music repertoire covers the whole music spectrum from opera, musicals, sacred, spirituals and traditional folk songs in Latin, Welsh, German, Russian, Xosa and Maori.

Dore Male Voice Choir. (Image: Dore MVC)

Having performed in York Minster, London Guildhall, The Royal Albert Hall and they will also be singing at St Davids Cathedral during their visit to Pembrokeshire.

The following Tuesday, May 30th, from 9pm, Tenby Male Choir will return to the basement lounge of the Giltar Hotel for their first late-evening concert in four years. These short, informal performances, offering the opportunity to launch new material in a social setting, have been much missed.

Corey Morris and Celyn Cartwright. (Image: TMC)

On Tuesday June 13 at 7.30pm Tenby Male Choir will present a special musical event at the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot, featuring Corey Morris and Celyn Cartwright. (Tickets £12.50 from Regency Hall) Corey, an extremely gifted trumpeter who was often the choir’s guest soloist in his teens, attended Greenhill School and was an organ scholar at St Mary’s Church, Tenby.

He joined the Junior Conservatoire at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama aged 15, before going on to study full-time and graduated in 2017. Corey has performed with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Welsh National Opera, Opera North, English Symphony Orchestra and the British Sinfonietta as well as in touring musicals such as Matilda.

Celyn, originally from Denbeigh, is also a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, specialising in singing and musical drama, where she was the first recipient of the Catherine Zeta Jones Scholarship.

Performing in touring musicals such as Cabaret and Come What May, singing in concerts such as Karl Jenkins’ Cantata Memoria at Carnegie Hall in New York, Celyn was the lead singer on Michael Flatley's Lord Of The Dance 25th Anniversary UK tour.

The head of steam the choir will have built up should come in useful on Saturday, June 17 as members join the paddle steamer Waverley on its first voyage from Tenby for 30 years.

Sailing to Milford Haven, the choir will perform two short informal sets for passengers enjoying this special cruise. Tickets from https://waverleyexcursions.co.uk 0141 243 2224.