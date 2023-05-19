The disused 19th century mill near Canaston Bridge has been transformed into a rustic heritage restaurant, whose launch has been eagerly anticipated.

The opening was due to take place last Friday, May 12, but was put back a week.

As the Black Pool Mill team posted on Facebook last week: “We had hoped to open the doors this weekend. But, as we want to offer the perfect venue and experience, we believe we need a little more time to get it to that point.

“But don’t worry… we will be opening on Friday 19th May to ensure our exceptionally talented team at the venue are ready and fully immersed in the new layout."

The restaurant in the Grade II Listed mill, close to Minwear Woods, will create 35 new jobs.

It has been renovated and restored to its original architectural style, with many of its historic features being brought back to their former glory.

A spokesman for Black Pool Mill said: “Designed to incorporate the mill’s original features and centuries-old architecture, chefs will create seasonal menus that are inspired by Pembrokeshire’s warm microclimate, rich soil and clear seas.

"They will strive to use locally sourced or foraged ingredients, to provide a unique and authentic local dining experience.”

The head of Black Pool Mill is Sarah Davies, who has more than 30 years’ experience in hospitality, including nine as deputy head of food and beverage at Bluestone.

She is joined by head chef, Paul Owens, previous head chef at Mansion House in Llansteffan.

Sarah said: “We’ve been down a long path ensuring Black Pool Mill has been renovated and restored to its original architectural style, internally and externally.

“We have paid attention to details throughout and we’re sure our guests will enjoy the experience of dining and celebrating here.”

Spread over three floors, the venue has dining restaurants, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a banqueting area, bar, and private dining rooms.

It will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and will be open to the public as well as guests staying at Bluestone.

"Its location, with the lake, river and woodland, will make it a perfect destination throughout the seasons,” added Sarah.

More details and bookings for Black Pool Mill can be found at www. Blackpoolmill.com.