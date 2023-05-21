The Eisteddfod kicks off on Monday, May 29 and any tickets bought before this date are at a discounted price, with Carmarthenshire County Council advising people to take up this offer to save money.

Low income families are also able to claim free tickets either by having the Urdd £1 membership.

An email will be sent to families with information on how to claim their tickets using a unique discount code that can only be used once with their account, or by filling in an application form at https://urdd.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows but must show proof of eligibility within the criteria.

There will also be a special opening performance on Sunday, May 28 at 1.30pm.

More than 950 children from across Carmarthenshire will perform a street theatre show called Chwilio’r Chwedl to celebrate the history of Carmarthenshire and culture across many areas of the Maes.

Prosject 23 – Chwilio’r Chwedl is a year-long scheme that has held events across the county with pupils from local primary and secondary schools creating artwork, dance, music, film and acting with professional practitioners.

People from the county who have competed in the Urdd over the years were asked, along with writers from the county, to create scripts for many of the legends being told in Chwilio’r Chwedl.

Songs were specially composed by Steffan Rhys, Gwilym Williams, Ieuan Wyn, Richard Vaughan and lyrics by Tudur Dylan, Mererid Hopwood, Hywel Griffiths, Eurig Salisbury, Catrin Gwyn, Megan Davies and the pupils from across the county.

More than 150 pupils from special needs units in the county have also created a song about Jac Tŷ Isha with Neil Rosser and the Pwdin Reis band recording it at Canolfan S4C yr Egin.

There is rap, dance and movement work created by Izzy Rabey, Owain Gwynne, Anna ap Robert and Osian Meilir, with artwork created by Karen McRobbie, Mared Davies, Kate Glanville, Rhys Padarn and Karm Lloyd in association with many of the schools.

Cabinet member for education and Welsh language, Cllr Glynog Davies, said: “With less than two weeks to go until the Urdd Eisteddfod gets underway in Llandovery, there is a buzz around Carmarthenshire.

“I am really looking forward to the Chwilio’r Chwedl show, which will officially open the festival and I would encourage everyone to buy their tickets for the Eisteddfod, if they haven't already, in good time.

“Also remember that free entry is available for low-income families, which will enable every family and child in Carmarthenshire to have the opportunity to attend this unique and special festival.”

The Urdd Eisteddfod in Llandovery kicks off on Monday, May 29 and runs until Saturday, June 3.