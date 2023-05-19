Gareth Lewis, 28, was stopped by police after the Honda Civic he was driving through Merlin’s Hill, Haverfordwest, was picked up by the police ANPR system (automatic number plate recognition).

“It turned out that he had no insurance cover, but this was a genuine mistake,” his solicitor, Tom Lloyd, told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“He’d switched insurance companies in September 2022, and had previously had fully comp cover. He was under the impression that his new insurance would have been covered in precisely the same way.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that the day the offence was committed, Gareth Lewis’ step-daughter was unwell and the defendant was on his way to Tesco to buy her some Calpol.

“He was driving his partner’s sister’s car and fully believed that he was insured to drive it,” he said.

“If my client is disqualified, it’s going to put his job as the manager of a caravan park in Amroth into jeopardy.

“People come to this court time after time and are given numerous opportunities to address their behaviour, but here we have a hard-working man of clean character who has made a genuine mistake.”

After considering Mr Lloyd’s mitigation, magistrates agreed to give Gareth James a discretionary disqualification period of 14 days.

He was fined £700 and ordered to pay a £280 court surcharge and £85 costs, amounting to a total of £1,065.