At around 6.30pm on April 22, police were called to the store after a female, later identified as Kayleigh Summers, began arguing with staff.

“She was kicking off,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told magistrates earlier this week.

“The staff were refusing to sell her alcohol because she was already clearly intoxicated, but as the officers attempted to restrain her, she pulled away.”

Ms Vaughan said that as a result of her behaviour inside the store, Summers was arrested and placed inside a police van. But once inside the vehicle, she began banging her head.

Summers, 24, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest was represented in court by Katy Hanson.

“She was having a mental health crisis,” she said.

“Following her arrest, she was taken to a mental health unit for assessment so there was clearly some concern about her.

“Alcohol and substance misuse have been an issue for her, but she now has this much more in control. Since that incident she has stopped drinking and has got in touch with DDAS (the Dyfed Drugs and Alcohol Service) and is being supported by them.”

After considering the mitigation, magistrates granted Summers a conditional discharge for 12 months. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

“It’s good that you’re trying to do things to better yourself,” commented the presiding magistrate.