The event, organised by Sport Pembrokeshire in partnership with local clubs, was aimed at for girls in Year 8 at Ysgol Bro Preseli and attended by more than 60 pupils.

Elgan Vittle, Sport Pembrokeshire AYP (active young people) officer, thanked organisations for supporting the event and said comments from pupils had been great.

“Some were apprehensive about new activities, but feedback has all been positive with the whole year group enthusiastically taking part and smiles all round,” she said.

“With this introduction we hope some of the girls will have the confidence and motivation to continue these activities in the community.”

The AYP team has also organised similar events this year, with over 200 girls participating to date, at Ysgol Harri Tudor and HHVCS and are planning another event with Milford Secondary School this summer term.

Young ambassadors and leaders helped to lead the event, including Gold Young Ambassador Ffion Ouseley.

if your school or club would like to be involved, contact Rominy.colville@pembrokeshire.gov.uk