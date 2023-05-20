It is a type of parasitic worm that can infect dogs and damage their lungs and other major organs - causing fatal consequences if left untreated.

Lungworms are passed through snails and slugs.

Vets for Pets said: "Therefore if your dog plays or consumes them in the garden or when out for a walk, they can become infected.

"Dogs can also come into contact with lungworms through eating grass, drinking from puddles, outdoor water bowls, or toys that have been left outside in grass."

How many cases of Lungworm have been recorded in Pembrokeshire?





According to an interactive map from Elanco, only a handful of lungworms have been reported across Pembrokeshire since 2015.

There have only been a small number of reported lungworm cases in Pembrokeshire. (Image: Elanco)

Haverfordwest has seen the most reported cases of lungworm in Pembrokeshire with three.

There have been two reported cases of lungworm in Tenby and one in Fishguard, Milford Haven and near Pembroke.

Elanco has stated the map is likely to show a large under-representation of how many lungworm cases have actually occurred due to it relying entirely on vets and pet-owners self-reporting cases.

Lungworm symptoms to look out for

Lungworm can cause cardiac and respiratory diseases and can be fatal to dogs in severe cases.

Medivet said many dogs won’t show signs of lungworm for some time, meaning it can go undiagnosed in many cases.

Symptoms of lungworm include:

Excessive bleeding

Coughing

Difficulty breathing

Loss of appetite

Vomiting and/or diarrhoea

Weight loss

Tiredness

Seizures

How to protect your dog against Lungworm

Vets for Pets said there were four ways to prevent your dog from getting Lungworm:

Get regular worming treatments.

Pick up your dog’s faeces quickly.

Removing toys and bowls from the garden overnight so they are not exposed to slugs and snails.

Changing the water in water bowls frequently.

Lungworm is not thought to affect humans.