The Cardiff to Tenby charity ride was first set up in 2004 by four friends.

Over the years it has grown into a hugely-popular event – ‘not a race, but a challenge’ – that attracts riders of all abilities.

A large contingent from Pembrokeshire will be travelling to Cardiff today, Friday May 19, ahead of the Carten start in the morning.

The event’s main charity this year is the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity, with donations also being made to Multiple Sclerosis Society Cymru, Kids Cancer Charity and Pembrokeshire Care, Share and Give.

Riders will follow a route taking in the A48 with a feed station at Baglan, the A484 for a feed station at Burry Port, and on the B4314 into Pembrokeshire with an opportunity for beer at Alpha Inn feed station in Tavernspite.

The cyclists are due to start arriving in Tenby from mid-afternoon, where they will be welcomed by the spectators in Tudor Square, before heading to the harbour for refreshments.

High Street and Tudor Square will be closed to vehicles from 1pm to 8pm.